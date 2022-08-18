Breast Reduction Surgery: Is it safe? Know advantages and side effects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Breast Reduction Surgery?

Breast reduction surgery is the surgery that helps to remove extra fat, skin and tissue from the breasts. It helps in achieving a breast size in proportion with the body. Breast reduction surgery is also known as a reduction mammaplasty that involves removing excess fat, breast tissue and skin to create a breast more proportional to the rest of the body. This treatment is generally considered safe for most patients. Breast reduction surgery can help to relieve chronic neck, back and shoulder pain. It is one of the most common treatments in the field of plastic surgery.

Is breast reduction surgery safe?

It is considered totally safe surgery and helps to relieve the patient from recurring pain and mental trauma. Even today, many women with large and heavy breasts experience many health issues such as back and neck pain, breast pain and even rashes under the breast due to the size of their breasts. The weight of large breasts can increase the symptoms for women especially dealing with arthritis or spinal issues. Some women find it uncomfortable to engage in physical activity or experiencing difficulty in finding clothes that fit due to large breasts.

There are several reasons to get breast reduction surgery done such as excessively large breasts that fall under the medical condition of macromastia. It causes a lot of physical and mental distress for women. It also restricts their physical activities.

Sometimes breast size is not proportionate to the rest of the body or in some cases breasts are generally asymmetrical in shape. It can take a toll on their self-confidence and self-esteem.

The breast reduction surgery includes excising a wedge of breast gland with the overlying skin. So the nipple is preserved on a bridge of tissue, which can help to provide it with a continuous supply of blood, and then translocated to a new position. When the doctor is satisfied with the removal and repositioning, then he will close the incision.

This involves sutures, surgical tape and skin adhesives. Then the incision is extended vertically down to the inframammary fold in the vertical scar technique of breast reduction.

Image Source : FREEPIKAdvantages of breast reduction surgery

There are many advantages of breast reduction surgery that make it a totally safe surgery-

Active participation in physical sports

It also helps to reduce shoulder, back and neck pain

It provides better health and better posture

It helps to provide relief from skin irritation under the breast and reduces the pull caused by bra straps

It increases self-confidence in women and gives them a chance to wear all types of outfits

Side Effects

Every treatment and every surgical procedure has some side effects, there are also a few side effects associated with breast reduction surgery. These side effects are very mild and are rarely observed in women. Breast reduction surgery can be done at any point of age. This treatment can also affect breastfeeding, so it is always advised that you should put it on hold if you are planning to start a family.

Image Source : FREEPIKSide effects of breast reduction surgery

Some of the possible side effects of breast reduction surgery risks are

Accumulation of blood

Infection

Poor healing at the site of suturing

A mild sensation at the nipple

This surgery can also decrease blood supply at the nipple, which can cause partial or total necrosis of the nipple

But this side effect is very rare. The risk is increased in women who are chain smokers and dealing with diabetes. That’s why women are advised to stop smoking at least two weeks prior to treatment. Also, the ability to breastfeed after reduction surgery is unpredictable. It always depends on the extent of reduction surgery and type of technique used in this treatment. But all these side effects are very mild and can be cured. At the end, this breast reduction surgery is totally safe treatment that can help to improve the life of the patient.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Parag Telang, Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

