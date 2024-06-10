Blending to Contouring: Step-by-step guide on how to apply make-up for newbies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A complete guide on how to apply make-up for newbies.

Make-up can be a daunting task for anyone new to the beauty world. With so many products and techniques available, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. One of the most popular and effective make-up techniques is contouring, which involves using light and dark shades to enhance facial features. However, for beginners, it can seem like a complicated process. That's where blending comes in. Blending is the key to achieving a flawless contour and here's a step-by-step guide on how to blend your make-up for a perfect contour.

Prep Your Skin

Before you begin the make-up application, it is essential to prep your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser, followed by moisturizing it. This will help create a smooth base for your make-up application and prevent any dry patches or flakiness. If you have oily skin, use a mattifying primer to control shine and ensure your make-up stays in place all day.

Choose the Right Products

Choosing the right products for contouring is crucial. You will need a contour shade that is two shades darker than your skin tone and a highlight shade that is two shades lighter than your skin tone. It is essential to choose products that are specifically designed for contouring as they are formulated to blend seamlessly into the skin.

Map Out Your Contour

Before you start blending, it is essential to map out your contour to know where to apply the darker and lighter shades. Using a matte bronzer or contour stick, draw a line starting from the middle of your ear down towards the corner of your mouth. This will be your guide for where to apply the darker shade. Then, using a highlighter or concealer, draw a line from the top of your ear towards the outer corner of your eye. This will be where you apply the lighter shade.

Apply and Blend Your Contour

Using a small, angled brush, apply the darker shade along the line you mapped out in step 3. Start from the hairline and blend downwards towards your cheekbone. Use a light hand and build up the colour gradually to avoid any harsh lines. Then, using a blending brush, blend the contour upwards towards your hairline. This will create a natural-looking shadow and define your cheekbones.

Apply and Blend Your Highlight

Next, take your highlight shade and apply it along the line you mapped out in step 3 for the lighter shade. Use a damp beauty sponge or your fingers to gently blend the highlighter into your skin. Make sure to blend it outwards towards your temples to create a lifted appearance.

Blend Everything

To create a seamless look, use a clean blending brush to blend everything. This will soften any harsh lines and ensure that your contour looks natural. You can also use a clean damp beauty sponge to blend any areas that need extra blending.

Set Your Make-up

To prevent your contour from smudging or fading throughout the day, it is essential to set it with a powder. Use a translucent powder to set the highlight areas and a matte bronzer to set the contour areas. This will help your make-up last all day long.

Finish with Blush and Highlighter

To complete your make-up look, add some blush to the apples of your cheeks for a pop of colour. Then, apply some highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow. This will give you a glowing and radiant finish.

