Are gym-goers losing more hair? A hair expert explains what's really happening

New Delhi:

Spend enough time in a gym locker room or on fitness forums, and you'll eventually come across the same question: Does working out too hard make your hair fall out?

The concern isn't entirely surprising. More young men are embracing intense fitness routines, chasing dramatic body transformations and experimenting with supplements. At the same time, many are noticing thinning hair and wondering whether the two are connected. According to Dr Arika Bansal, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences, the relationship is not as straightforward as many people assume.

The gym may not be the problem

It's easy to blame hours spent lifting weights when hair starts appearing in the shower drain. However, Dr Bansal points out that exercise itself is rarely the culprit. Extreme dieting, inadequate recovery, nutritional deficiencies and physical stress often accompany aggressive fitness goals. Together, these factors can place significant strain on the body and may trigger a period of increased hair shedding.

Think about someone preparing for a physique competition or attempting a rapid transformation. Meals become stricter, calories drop sharply, workouts become longer, and recovery often takes a back seat. While the weighing scale may show progress, the body can interpret these changes as stress.

Why do some gym enthusiasts notice more shedding

Hair is surprisingly sensitive to what's happening inside the body. When essential nutrients such as iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12 fall short, the hair growth cycle can be disrupted. Dr Bansal notes that deficiencies like these are not uncommon among people following restrictive eating plans or rapid weight-loss programmes. In many cases, the hair loss isn't permanent. Instead, it appears several weeks or months after the body experiences a stressful event, making it easy to blame the wrong trigger.

That timing is one reason so many people associate hair fall directly with their workout routine.

Genetics still plays the biggest role

Despite concerns around supplements and training intensity, male pattern baldness continues to be driven primarily by genetics. Some men inherit hair follicles that are especially sensitive to dihydrotestosterone, better known as DHT. Over time, DHT gradually shrinks these follicles, causing hair to grow back finer and weaker with each cycle. Eventually, the follicles stop producing visible hair altogether.

This process can begin whether someone spends six days a week in the gym or never sets foot in one.

Where steroids enter the picture

One area where fitness culture can directly influence hair loss is the use of anabolic steroids. Many performance-enhancing substances increase testosterone levels. For men who are genetically predisposed to male pattern baldness, this can result in higher DHT levels, potentially accelerating the hair-thinning process. That is why the same substance can affect two individuals very differently. One may experience significant hair loss, while another notices little or no change at all.

In such cases, genetics plays the defining role, while steroids may simply speed up an existing tendency towards hair loss.

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