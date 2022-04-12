Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Anti-aging treatments by experts for women in their 40's

As we age there are many problems which we start to see especially in the face region. The two main issues that happen are sagging and loss of volume. Plus there are wrinkles that are seen on the forehead and side of the eyes giving a tired look to the face. If any person has a loss of volume this causes the face to look droopy. The options to restore volume are either HA (hyaluronic acid) fillers, which are a gel-like substance or our own fat.

These HA fillers last for 10-12 months and slowly dissolve in the body and need to be done again. Fat remains for 3-4 years at least and gives a very good improvement in skin texture as well!

Sagging happens as we age due to tissues losing their tone. There is a constant process of sagging that starts from the 30s and goes up as we age. The latest treatment option for correcting the sagging is by use of COG threads. These threads are made of a dissolving material called PLA which remains for 1.5-2 years. This thread lifting is done under local anaesthesia and needs only 2-3 days of recovery time.

For advanced sagging of the face in older people, we have to do a surgery called facelift and neck lift. This gives a very good improvement in facial appearance and makes a person look 15-20 years younger. Though surgical procedures have a downtime of 3-4 weeks for recovery, the result lasts for many years.

Wrinkles are caused by the action of specific muscles. These can be eliminated by injection of botulinum toxin ( Botox) in specific areas. It keeps you looking fresh and young much longer. It can also prevent or push back a facelift for decades—especially when combined with a good sunscreen and skincare regimen. This remains effective for 6-8 months and then needs to be repeated. These injections are very safe and give a good anti-ageing effect due to the loss of wrinkles.

The latest advances in anti-ageing are Nano-fat injections and PRP. PRP Microneedling along with PRP rejuvenation. The treatment increases your natural collagen which helps firm the skin, fine lines, and sun damage. It has been a game-changer for my patients in their 40s that desire a long-term investment into their skin health. Our own fat and blood have a lot of regenerative cells. In Nano-fat treatment, a small amount of our fat is removed using a tiny needle, it is processed and the concentrate is injected in specific areas of the face to improve wrinkles, sagging and under-eye dark circles. Similarly, our own blood can be processed to get Platelet-rich plasma ( PRP) and inject this into specific areas of the face for anti ageing effect.

Aptos Threads are a great treatment to rejuvenate skin. When placed superficially, the threads act as a support system for thin or sagging skin while promoting collagen production. The threads also can improve redness and brown spots. In addition, threads can be placed anywhere on the face, neck, or chest. In combination with deep threads, which lift without adding volume, it can make a huge difference for over 40 skin.

Fractionated CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing is another one of the most popular anti-ageing treatments. This treatment literally erases wrinkles. It helps to treat sun damage and collagen formation and gives you better-looking skin. It helps make the skin look younger after 40.

There are a lot of advanced laser treatments, face tightening machines such as HIFU (High-Intensity Focussed Ultrasound) and Ultherapy which also give a good effect on skin laxity. Ultherapy works best for the loose skin on the neck and jawline that is just starting to sag. It’s an ultrasound treatment that tightens existing collagen and promotes the growth of new collagen. It has zero downtime.

Some patients repeat the treatment every one to two years to keep their skin firm and tight. Which treatment is suitable for a person can be checked by their cosmetic plastic surgeon and a customised treatment plan can be made for best results.

With inputs from Dr Parag Telang, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon