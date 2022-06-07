Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All about 'Fox Eye Lift' trend that has left people crazy

With age, our skin goes through a lot of changes; the elasticity of our skin decreases and this results in sagging brows - especially resulting in a flat, droopy, and ‘unattractive’ brow. To fix this problem, there is a new Skincare Trend - ‘Fox Eye Lift’ which is famous all over social media. Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are getting this treatment done. ‘Fox Eye Lift’ is a cosmetic treatment that lifts and elongates the upper eyelid, pulling the eye into a more beautiful almond shape that creates overall emphasis on the shape of the eyes. This treatment is a minimally invasive treatment that may involve the injection of fillers or fat at the outer edge of the eyes to elevate the shape of the brow.

For ‘Fox Eye Lift’ treatment, usage of fillers has become popular, as it creates a temporary aesthetic change. The social media trend involves the insertion of biodegradable threads under the skin to lift the eyebrows. Before this trend, for many years, people have been trying to create this look by using eyeliner and makeup techniques and various tweezing methods to create a visual sweep upward to the corner of the eye. But many people are now choosing the ‘Fox Eye Lift’ treatment to have the look permanently.

In this procedure, invisible strings ( cog threads) are put in above the eyes to pull them upwards. This biodegradable thread used to surgically lift the eyes can last for a year. The "fox eye lift" treatment involves using a barbed, dissoluble suture thread to pull the skin up and out. Under this treatment, an expert inserts the thread, the barbs catch onto the underside of the skin. Then the threads are pulled upwards from the corner of the eye, resulting in the lifting of skin in this place.

There are different techniques used to achieve this look such as PDO thread lifts, semi-permanent thread lifts, and the Hybrid Mini Surgical technique.

The PDO thread lift is the most commonly used technique for ‘Fox Eye Lift’. It is dissolvable threads, which are inserted under the skin and pulled to lift and stretch the corner of the upper eyelid back towards the temples to create a beautiful shape of the eye while raising the brow tail. The thread used in this treatment also stimulates the body’s healing process and initiates collagen production in the treated areas. Results are instant, and last between 6 months and a year, depending on the type of medical-grade thread used and the body’s natural metabolism.

Apart from PDO threads, other threads that are used in ‘Fox Eye Lift’ are semi-permanent threads. But, they have much higher longevity, as it is prone to slow degradation by the body. The Hybrid Mini Surgical technique has the greatest longevity of results and is done under local anesthetic via a single hairline incision combined with lifting sutures to create a result.

Before going for the ‘Fox Eye Lift’ treatment, it is always important to keep in mind that these types of treatments are not good for everybody and every skin type. It can easily work on deep-set eyes, a fairly natural low medial brow, and a high arched lateral brow. It can work beautifully on people, who have minimal fat in their eye sockets. The skin of the person who is going through this treatment should have a higher degree of collagen which makes them ideal candidates for having filler.

For people who have skin that easily loses collagen. then the filler option doesn’t always give the same seamless finish. For them, surgical options are the best. Some risks are also involved in this procedure when used with filler such as lumpiness, prolonged swelling, and delayed swelling. It can cause a stretching of the skin which causes a condition called ‘festoons’. Sometimes after the treatment, these festoons can become more visible.

-Dr. Parag Telang (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, practising in UAE and India)