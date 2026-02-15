Adult acne is rising in India and stress may be the biggest trigger, explains Pune-based dermatosurgeon

New Delhi:

Acne used to be a rite of passage. Now, it’s following people into their thirties, and staying put. Across India, dermatologists are seeing a noticeable shift: breakouts are no longer confined to teenage years. Clinics report that nearly 40 to 50 per cent of acne patients are over 25, signalling a clear change in who this condition affects.

Dr Dhanraj Chavan, Head Dermasurgeon at Clear Skin and HairMD, Pune, says adult acne has quietly become one of the most common concerns among working professionals. And it isn’t simply “teenage acne that never went away”. The triggers, patterns and treatments are different.

Why adult acne looks and behaves differently

Hormonal changes are mainly responsible for teenage acnes that occur during puberty. On the other hand, adult acnes are more complex. For instance, when it comes to India, factors such as chronic stress, lack of quality sleep, exposure to pollution, dietary habits, and hormonal imbalances play a major role. Also, unlike teenage acnes that mostly affect the forehead and nose, adult acnes usually affect the jawline, chin, and cheeks.

Stress is a major culprit. Rising cortisol levels can increase oil production in specific areas of the face, making these zones more prone to inflammation. The result? Painful, persistent breakouts that feel harder to manage.

The lifestyle triggers we often ignore

Modern routines are not exactly skin-friendly. Prolonged screen time can also interfere with sleep patterns, thereby affecting the body’s repair process. The effect of a high-sugar diet, typical in the fast-paced lives of urban dwellers, can also cause insulin levels to rise, leading to increased oil production in the body.

Wearing too much makeup, especially if not removed properly, can clog the pores, leading to inflammation. Pollution only adds to the damage, as the skin is already in a sensitive state. While these factors seem trivial on their own, they form a perfect cocktail.

Why over-the-counter fixes often fall short

Adult acne is also harder to deal with because it requires longer treatment periods and a combination of treatment methods.

Chemical peels may be employed to affect the deeper skin layers, and low-level laser treatment may also be used to reduce the level of inflammation. CO2 laser treatment may also be recommended to deal with acne scars.

According to Dr Chavan, adult acne frequently needs targeted clinical intervention rather than relying solely on over-the-counter creams.

The emotional toll no one talks about

For working adults, breakouts aren’t just cosmetic. These impact their self-confidence, especially during meetings, presentations, and other social engagements. Unlike young people, adults have other responsibilities, which make their skin problems feel more burdensome.

There are several factors that contribute to the increase of adult acne. This is not just an increase in skin problems but also an increase in stress, lack of proper sleep, dietary habits, and exposure to environmental factors. This, therefore, means that our skin is reacting to our lifestyle.

However, there is good news. Adult acne can be well managed with proper evaluation, treatment, and lifestyle.The key is recognising that it’s no longer a teenage problem and treating it with the seriousness it deserves.

