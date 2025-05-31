5 reasons why icing your face is the best morning habit you need We try several home remedies to keep the skin beautiful and clean, out of which applying ice can also be very beneficial. So let's know about the method and benefits of applying it in this article.

We use a variety of lotions and home cures to maintain clean and beautiful skin, which keeps our faces looking radiant and lovely. Many people also apply ice to their faces in such circumstances. However, are you aware of the advantages of using ice on the face? It can be quite good for the skin as well as for releasing heat. In addition to cooling the skin, applying ice to the face helps with a variety of skin issues. Nowadays, many beauty experts also recommend including ice therapy in the skin care routine. In this article, we are going to tell you about applying ice to the face and its benefits.

How to apply ice to the face?

Ice should never be applied directly to the skin. Always wrap ice in a cotton cloth or cotton and then apply it to the face.

Do not apply ice to the face for more than 1-2 minutes.

Just apply ice 4-5 times a week.

Benefits of applying ice to the face

Relief from sunburn: In summer, the skin gets burnt due to the strong and scorching sun. In such a situation, applying ice to the face gives relief from sunburn and cools the skin.

Reduces facial puffiness: By narrowing blood vessels, the cool temperature aids in the removal of extra fluid that may be causing morning puffiness.

Relief from pimples: Ice helps in reducing the irritation on the face. If you have acne or pimples on your face, then applying ice provides relief and also reduces the pain.

Makeup lasts a long time: Applying ice on the face before applying makeup makes the skin smooth, and the makeup lasts longer. Apart from this, it works as a primer before applying makeup.

Make skin brighter: Applying ice to the face improves blood circulation, which keeps the face naturally bright and glowing.

