Use primer for instant beauty filtered skin

Having the best primer is very important if you want your makeup to last all day, despite summer heat and humidity. The question many ask is do we really need a primer? Primer as a makeup product can seem like an unnecessary thing, however, take our word for it - primer is important when you want to keep your makeup in place all day. It prevents the foundation to go cakey on your skin while giving that dewy finish that lasts.

We have tested many primers - right from high-end ones to the ones sold at our local shops. And we recently got our hands on Insight Primer, which came as a part of The Diva Kit. It includes a primer, penliner, brush mascara, makeup fixer, colour corrector concealer and two lipsticks. Here, we will talk about the 3-in-1 primer.

Surprisingly affordable and effective, the primer creates an invisible natural finish and leaves your skin healthy. It is transparent and has a light consistency which means it literally disappears under the skin and instantly hydrates. Without feeling heavy, it adds glow to the face.

If you have open pores the primer smoothens out the appearance of the skin. Wait for 3-4 minutes before you start applying a concealer or foundation to your face. Foundation literally glides onto the skin. This primer can be used even if you don't use much makeup on a daily basis as it leaves the face feeling fresh and supple.

There is a makeup fixer too in case you want party night makeup to hold for long hours.