Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWA_LTD This new perfume can be gamechanger for dry skin sufferers: Study

Suffering from skin problems? Here's good news for you.Researchers have developed a novel allergen-depleted and anti-inflammatory fragrance that can be used in moisturisers for people with extremely dry, xerotic skin.

Tests on skin cells found that the anti-inflammatory ingredients of the allergen-depleted fragrance composition reduced expression of both Prostaglandin E2 and Interleukin-8 after applying a stressor substance, the study said.

"A moisturiser containing our novel fragrance could provide an improved treatment option for people with dry skin conditions," said study author Julia Gallinger, senior scientist from Beiersdorf -- a German skin care company.

"It would be both pleasant to use due to its scent, enhancing patients` treatment adherence, and actively soothe inflammation," Gallinger added.

The researchers also studied the fragrance formulated in a moisturiser applied to the forearm of human volunteers after they shaved their skin on three consecutive days to induce skin irritation.

According to the study, 86 people with dry skin who used the fragranced moisturiser for two weeks. It showed that 97 per cent agree that it doesn't just feel like they have to apply something on their skin, but now they also enjoy it.

They found that skin redness was significantly reduced in the skin treated with the moisturiser. Fragrances are one of the most frequent causes of allergic contact dermatitis.

Also, 91 per cent confirmed that the scented lotion makes their care routine more pleasant. Furthermore, 71 per cent confirmed that they like the scented product better than the unscented moisturiser they normally use.

The novel fragrance was developed without using not only any of the 26 commonly known allergens, but also without the additional 60 plus potential allergens currently under evaluation.

However, it still has a pleasant scent, which can significantly improve the cosmetic acceptability of moisturisers and, consequently, enhance patients' treatment adherence.

According to the team, the long-standing paradigm of fragranced moisturisers considered as allergenic risk in the treatment of xerotic dermatoses may soon become obsolete.

"The fragrance has been integrated into two new Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS products for dry skin to provide skin care with a pleasurable experience." Gallinger said.

