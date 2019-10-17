Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Beauty
  5. Happy Birthday Smita Patil: Nine pictures that prove her unconventional beauty is timeless

Happy Birthday Smita Patil: Nine pictures that prove her unconventional beauty is timeless

On her birth anniversary this year, we take you through the most beautiful pictures of Smita Patil that showcase her unconventional beauty like no other. Have a look!

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 11:47 IST
Happy Birthday Smita Patil: 9 pictures that prove her

Happy Birthday Smita Patil: 9 pictures that prove her unconventional beauty was timeless 

An unbreakable part of a generation of actors strongly associated with radically political cinema of 70's, Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest stage and film actresses of her time. She won two National Film Awards and Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India. She died an untimely death just two weeks after giving birth to her son, Prateik Babbar, leaving the cinema world in a state of shock.  

Smita Patil's most notable roles include Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985).

Related Stories

In a world full of patriarchy, she was a burning flame of feminism. She entered Bollywood at a time where beauty was limited to fair-skinned, perfect figure, sari-clad women. She dared to break the norms and stood out with her dusky skin and beautiful almond-shaped eyes. She defied the cliched roles reserved for women those days to bring a change with her fearless, strong portrayal of women in the Indian cinema.

A good ten number of her films were released posthumously. She had entered Bollywood with Shyam Benegal’s, Charandas Chor and left a mark on the Indian audience unlike anyone else.

On her birth anniversary this year, we take you through the most beautiful pictures of Smita Patil that showcase her unconventional beauty like no other. Have a look!

India Tv - Smita Patil is an epitome of grace in a beautiful silk saree.

Smita Patil is an epitome of grace in a beautiful silk saree.

India Tv - Smita Patil from her early years in Bollywood.

Smita Patil from her early years in Bollywood.

India Tv - The perfect 'Marathi mulgi', actress Smita Patil.

The perfect 'Marathi mulgi', actress Smita Patil.

India Tv - A true charismatic Indian woman who conquered the world with her unmatched talent.

A true charismatic Indian woman who conquered the world with her unmatched talent.

India Tv - Smita Patil became a leading actresses of parallel cinema, creating a new wave movement in Indian cinema.

Smita Patil became a leading actresses of parallel cinema, creating a new wave movement in Indian cinema.

India Tv - Smita Patil's most notable roles include Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985).

Smita Patil's most notable roles include Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985).

India Tv - A good ten number of her films were released posthumously.

A good ten number of her films were released posthumously.

India Tv - She had entered Bollywood with Shyam Benegal’s, Charandas Chor and left a mark unlike anyone else. 

She had entered Bollywood with Shyam Benegal’s, Charandas Chor and left a mark unlike anyone else. 

India Tv - An unbreakable part of a generation of actors strongly associated with radically political cinema of 70's, Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest stage and film actresses of her time.

An unbreakable part of a generation of actors strongly associated with radically political cinema of 70's, Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest stage and film actresses of her time.

Happy birthday Smita! We will always remember you.

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHoroscope Oct 17: Virgo, Scorpio will experience love this Karwachauth Next Story  