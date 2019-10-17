Happy Birthday Smita Patil: Nine pictures that prove her unconventional beauty is timeless

Happy Birthday Smita Patil: 9 pictures that prove her unconventional beauty was timeless

An unbreakable part of a generation of actors strongly associated with radically political cinema of 70's, Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest stage and film actresses of her time. She won two National Film Awards and Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India. She died an untimely death just two weeks after giving birth to her son, Prateik Babbar, leaving the cinema world in a state of shock.

Smita Patil's most notable roles include Manthan (1977), Bhumika (1977), Aakrosh (1980), Chakra (1981), Chidambaram (1985) and Mirch Masala (1985).

In a world full of patriarchy, she was a burning flame of feminism. She entered Bollywood at a time where beauty was limited to fair-skinned, perfect figure, sari-clad women. She dared to break the norms and stood out with her dusky skin and beautiful almond-shaped eyes. She defied the cliched roles reserved for women those days to bring a change with her fearless, strong portrayal of women in the Indian cinema.

A good ten number of her films were released posthumously. She had entered Bollywood with Shyam Benegal’s, Charandas Chor and left a mark on the Indian audience unlike anyone else.

On her birth anniversary this year, we take you through the most beautiful pictures of Smita Patil that showcase her unconventional beauty like no other. Have a look!

Smita Patil is an epitome of grace in a beautiful silk saree.

Smita Patil from her early years in Bollywood.

The perfect 'Marathi mulgi', actress Smita Patil.

A true charismatic Indian woman who conquered the world with her unmatched talent.

Smita Patil became a leading actresses of parallel cinema, creating a new wave movement in Indian cinema.

Happy birthday Smita! We will always remember you.

