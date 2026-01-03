BMC polls 2026: RPI(A) to support Mahayuti, will field candidates on 20 seats, announces Athawale BMC elections 2026: Athawale said Fadnavis told him that the Mahayuti had struggled to allocate seats to the RPI(A), but has promised him a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He said the RPI(A) will contest on 20 seats and support the Mahayuti candidates on 207 other seats.

Mumbai:

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will contest on 20 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled to be held on January 15, said Union Minister and party chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday, asserting that his party will remain a party of the ruling Mahayuti. This comes after Athawale accused the ruling alliance of 'betrayal' by RPI(A)'s exclusion from the seat-sharing agreement in the Mahayuti.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told him that the Mahayuti had struggled to allocate seats to the RPI(A) for the BMC elections, but has promised him a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He said the RPI(A) will contest on 20 seats and support the Mahayuti candidates on 207 other seats.

"Mumbai's mayor should be from Mahayuti... We are contesting on 20 seats, on the remaining places our party will support BJP and Shiv Sena... We are contesting elections with the Mahayuti, but on some seats we are contesting separately," he said.

"We will stay with the Mahayuti in this election, and to make a mayor of the Mahayuti, the Republican Party will stay with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. This decision has been taken by my party," the union minister added.

BMC elections and BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

The polling for elections to the 227-member BMC will take place on January 15, along with all other municipal corporations in the state. The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on January 16. Buoyed by its performance in the recently-held nagar panchayat and municipal council elections, the Mahayuti is looking to sweep the municipal corporation polls.

According to the seat-sharing agreement finalised by the Mahayuti for the BMC polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest on 137 seats, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will field candidates on 90 seats. The BJP has already secured victory in some of the seats where its candidates were elected unopposed.

On the other hand, the opposition is fragmented as Uddhav Thacjeray's Shiv Sena-UBT has formed an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a move criticised by the Congress. The grand old party was considering an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), but talks have been hit as the two have not arrived at a consensus on seat-sharing.