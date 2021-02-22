Image Source : IG/PETMYHEART, BLAMEBELLASUNSHINE From poses to tools, complete guide to amp up your Instagram, Facebook selfie game

This is the era of social media. Everyone wants to put their best self out there to the world. Your first impression in today's time comes from your social media platforms. And among the most common things we post pout is our selfies. Though the apps these days come with their in-built filter options but it is important for you to keep certain points in mind while clicking your selfies. Today, we have combined for you tips and tricks that are required to put your selfie game to the top.

How do people take good Instagram selfies?

Instagram selfies are much more than just perfect lighting and good backgrounds. They are about color techniques and perfect angles. While taking a selfie for your Instagram keep these things in mind:

Change you angles

It is important for you to keep experimenting with your angles. Keep tilting and shifting your face. From right to left, see where the correct light touches your face.

Natural light

The most beautiful selfies are captured in the natural light. Sunlight is a blessing for selfie lovers. It gives you a natural glow and adds shine and texture to your selfie.

Get playful

You don't need to stress about taking a selfie, try and have fun while you are clicking your pictures. Try different poses and have fun!

Do not use harsh lights

There are times when people click selfies directly facing the sun. These give a harsh effect to your picture and the shadows make your selfies a fail.

Filters to the rescue

Instagram comes loaded with a number of filters. Incorporate all the above steps and go for your favourite filters.

Make sure you look good

Taking a selfie is just like taking a good picture by yourself thus like any basic rule of getting clicked. Even while clicking a selfie you need to make sure that you look great. Just do not hustle for it. Go simple but go neat.

Find a suitable background

No matter, if you are clicking a selfie to send to your girlfriend or sharing it on your social media. Make sure there's an element to it. Break the boredom and use fun things as the backdrop for your selfies. From your pet cat to your favorite bookshelf, everything works.

Look for a clean mirror

In case your struggle for a perfect selfie is real, we have the ultimate safest option that is never going to hurt you. Yeah!! Mirrors. A mirror selfie is a classic. Find a clean mirror for yourself and click, click-click!

Learn how to edit

Once you have that perfect click. It will be great if you know how to edit your pictures. There are plenty of apps available online that will help you. Make sure to keep experimenting and learning. But be careful to not over-edit it

Well! selfie lets you be your own photographer. And that's where the beauty lies, you can control everything. From the lighting to the background, you are the master of your picture. While most people these days struggle to get the perfect selfie. Here we are at your rescue. Here are the key points guys for your perfect selfie.

Poses for men while taking a selfie:

1. Sit in front of a mirror

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHNU KAUSHAL

2. Cover your face with one hand

3. Dive deep into the water for an underwater selfie

Image Source : INSTAGARAM/MONSIEUR_ZABKA

4. Selfie with your pet

5. Selfie with a book

Image Source : INSTAGARAM/CALLANHATESMEDIA

Poses for women while taking a selfie:

1. Lift the camera up

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCESS.PARANOIA

2. Cover your face with flowers

3. Pout

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

4. Mirror Selfie

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIKSHA RAWAT

5. Ace up your aesthetics game

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA RAWAT

6. Cover your face with a T-shirt

7. Selfie with a book

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOELLE GALLAGHER

Best tools for taking a good selfie

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIDOS_INSTA

1. Tripods

2. Camera remote control

3. Selfie sticks

4. Selfie lights