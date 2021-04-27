How to choose right face cleanser according to your skin type

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

To have smooth, glowing and problem-free skin is a dream for all. However, most of us face issues like acne, pigmentation, spots, pores that are tough to battle. This is where skincare comes into play. The initial step of any skincare regime starts with cleansing. Cleansing your face washes away dirt, dead skin cells, makeup, and anything else that might clog your pores or cause a general dullness. And, depending on the type of cleanser you use, it could also help treat specific skin conditions, like acne, dark spots and pigmentation.

Washing with water on its own can make the skin dry but a good cleanser will get rid off any surface dirt, bacteria, sweat and will avoid blocking of pores by makeup products. The massaging motions used while cleansing activates the blood circulation in the face and brings a fresh glow to the skin. On the other hand, using a cleanser that is too harsh may cause dryness, whereas choosing one that’s too rich could trigger oiliness and breakouts. With the sheer number of cleansers available, it's hard to pick the perfect one. Disha Batra lifestyle creator on Trell advises to not use regular, everyday soap that is used for your body on face, as it can be too harsh, drying and cause skin damage over time.

How to choose the right face cleanser for your skin

This is the most basic step in your skincare regime. You shouldn't mess up here. Dry, oily or a bit of both—top skin experts recommend allowing your skin type to dictate your cleansing routine. Nowadays, most of the brands are coming up with cleansers that are free from sulphates, parabens, artificial fragrance and other harmful chemicals.

For oily skin:

Your face is shiny and usually appears greasy, with enlarged pores, blackheads, pimples, or other blemishes.

What to Look for:

Look for a face wash or cleansing gel that is foam-based containing ingredients like AHA, BHA, niacinamide, charcoal and clay.An oil-control face wash that digs deep to purify pores (ones with charcoal are highly effective), and helps regulate oil production without leaving your face feeling dry. A formula that balances pH will also slow down the growth of bacteria and help prevent acne breakouts. You can also try Retinol. It increases skin turnover, which means it helps get rid of old dead skin cells and encourages generation of new healthy skin cells.

If your skin is prone to acne, cleansers are a great way to apply an active ingredient to the skin without having it sit for too long. For such a skin type, using a double cleansing method first, with an oil-based cleanser and then a water-based cleanser is ideal to get rid off sebum on the skin.

For dry skin:

Your skin is often itchy, flaky, or generally feels very tight. Dry skin requires special care, as washing it with the wrong products can further worsen the dryness and flakiness.

What to Look for:

A cleanser that clears away grime and impurities without stripping skin of its natural oils as the skin is already short off hydration. A hydrating cleanser especially those made with glycerin or essential oils should do the trick, and try to keep them soap-free wherever possible. If your facial skin feels tight and dry after washing, take it as a sign to change your cleansing products.

It is advisable to choose products that are alcohol-free and lend hydration to the skin—look for a hydrating cleanser that can take the dirt and makeup off completely.Ingredients such as lactic acid, ceramides, almond oil and oat milk are always welcome.Dry skin requires just one fingertip of face wash, and if you are using an oil, two-three drops would do the job. Hot water should be avoided as it might worsen the dryness.

For combination skin

It is usually in the form of an oily T-Zone-forehead, nose, and chin with dry skin alongside the cheeks.

What to Look for:

Combination skin requires a balanced product as certain parts of the skin are dry, while the T-zone and chin are oily. The doctors suggest using a mild, gel- based face wash that will cleanse the face without drying it-A formula that balances a thorough clean with a healthy dose of hydration. Like a cleanser for dry skin, it should clear away oil and grime without stripping skin of moisture. The ideal is a cleanser that protects skin's lipid barrier, locking in natural moisture while cleansing surface oil.

Look for ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil and Vitamin C. Micellar water is another effective option for cleansing this skin type. The oil in the preparation cleanses the skin of oil and dirt while also supplying the necessary hydration to the skin.

For sensitive skin:

Your skin is often red—especially after shaving or cleansing—and prone to irritation and reaction. Be gentle in this case.

What to Look for:

Cleansers with dense, creamy foams and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, willow bark, and witch hazel. Balancing pH is also important, as skin can get dry or irritated when its pH is away from normal. Avoid cleansers with fragrance, essential oils, alcohol, harsh exfoliants and chemicals. Use super mild cleansers with creamy texture and just a pea-sized amount is enough to clean your whole face.

Easy steps to perfectly cleanse your face