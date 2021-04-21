Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how you can protect your skin in summer

Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we sure can make the nuances of summer skin troubles go away. Skincare is a continuous process that involves innovation. It demands adaptation depending on age, weather and changing skin conditions. Summers make the skin most vulnerable as the heat brings a whole slew of skin challenges that require extra attention and care.

Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder, The Ayurveda Co., shares few quick tips that can be a roadmap to your trouble-free skin this season.

Shield It with SPF: All doctors and dermats are chanting this mantra for a reason. The most fundamental skincare hack is to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF30 or higher. Sun rays are the primary cause of breakouts, acne, wrinkles, dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. Apply it on all sun-exposed parts of the body to avoid tanning and sunburns.

Always choose the SPF Sunscreen with natural ingredients like Hemp Seed Oil, Eladi and Triphala from Ayurveda's secrets that create a shield over the skin. You now have non-greasy and quick absorbing options available.

Cleanse Your Face Daily: Cleansing and exfoliating your skin during summers are essential as the heat and direct sunlight steal your skin's hydration, creating dead cells. Also, your skin tries to maintain its temperature and make more sebum that blocks the pores leading to acne. Cleansing your skin twice daily with a gentle foaming face wash will help wipe the dead skin cells and debris out. Try TAC -- The Ayurveda Co. range of foaming face washes which come with an in-built brush that help cleaning up the pores while gently massaging.

Toners to Tame Pores: Enlarged pores are an open invitation for dirt, build-up and eventually, skin issues. The skin produces extra sebum when exposed to heat, making skin oily and irritated which can lead to clogged pores. Refreshing toners help tone and tighten your skin and pores.

From TANN-ED to DE-TAN: The UVA and UVB rays tend to harm your skin more often, you realize, making it tan, dull and even causing sunburns. You can remove the tan of your skin with easily accessible ingredients right from your kitchen. Use organic and natural ingredients to create Ubtan Body Exfoliator that will detoxify and cleanse your skin and reduce tan. Ingredients like gram flour, turmeric, oatmeal, cucumber, raw milk, etc. act as antioxidants and brighten the skin.

The Ayurveda Co. has an Ultimate Body and Face Polishers made with Ayurveda's precious Eladi, Triphala and Hempseed, which remove tan, exfoliates the toxins and dead skin cells, making the skin brighter, radiant and clear.

Hydrate your Skin with Masks: Intense sun exposure makes your skin lose its water content, transforming into dry and patchy skin. Never say no to moisturiser, even if you have oily skin. Hydrated skin keeps you glowing and also acts as a shield from environmental stressors.

After exfoliation, try using a hydro boosting mask containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, fruit extracts, vitamin C that will provide moisture to your skin, keeping it soft and nourished.