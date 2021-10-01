Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe India 2021 title, check final results of the beauty pageant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSDIVAORG Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe India 2021 title

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned as the Miss Universe India 2021. In a grand ceremony held on September 30, the diva won the prestigious title and was honoured by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Harnaaz will now represent India at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. While Harnaaz is the new Miss Universe India 2021, Pune's Ritika Khatnani was crowned as Miss Diva Supranational 2022 and will represent India at the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant. Jaipur’s Sonal Kukreja has been crowned LIVA Miss Diva 1st Runner up.

The beauty pageant was hosted virtually on Thursday (Sept 30) owing to Covid19 safety guidelines. It was a star-studded event with name popular names from the fashion industry and Bollywood in attendance. Malaika Arora also graced the red carpet and performed at the ceremony. The top 20 finalists wore gowns designed by ace fashion designer Abhishek Sharma.

Check out Harnaaz Sandhu's crowning moment-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSDIVAORG Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe India 2021 title

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSDIVAORG Harnaaz Sandhu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSDIVAORG Harnaaz Sandhu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSDIVAORG Harnaaz Sandhu with actress Kriti Sanon

Other celebrities in attendance included filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, singer Kanika Kapoor, world billiards champion Pankaj Advani, designers Abhishek Sharma; Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, actor Angad Bedi and more. The event was hosted by Sachin Kumbhar.

Other than Malaika Arora, the pop duo, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar also gave a scintillating performance. Also, queens Adline Castelino, Aavriti Choudhary, and Neha Jaiswal took the final walk as reigning queens before crowning their successors.