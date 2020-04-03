Frequent washing of hands making skin dry? Here're tips to keep them soft and supple

The time when handwashing has become one of the prominent measures to keep coronavirus at bay, one side-effect we all are facing is dry hands. Though the problem is nowhere close to the current crisis, dry and chapped skins can be painful. When we all have to do our household chores on our own (much needed for being self-reliant), one should take care of hands. Hence, in case you are left with dry skin due to frequent handwashing and cleaning utensils, here' re some easy tips for the soft hands:
- Moisturise often- Make sure to use a diluted handwash and then moisturise it with non-alcohol-based moisturiser.
- Coconut or other oils- Applying sesame or coconut oil to hands 15 minutes before going to bed will leave you waking up with soft hands. Olive oil mixed with ghee also helps in case of extreme dryness.
- Petroleum jelly- Petroleum jelly is known to have moisturising properties. Hence, in case you don't have your favourite moisturiser due to lockdown, vaseline can be of great help.
- Sugar scrub- Scrubbing helps in removal of dead skin, thus leaving your hands soft and supple. The grainy texture of sugar granules exfoliates the skin and makes it smooth.
- Honey- Honey has hydrating properties which soothes the skin. Massaging your hands with honey for about 15-2 minutes can give you a visible result.
- Aloe Vera- This natural moisturiser is good for your hair, face, hands and body. Apply the gel 20 minutes before going to bath and then wash it.