Vastu Tips: Keep water purifier in North direction of the kitchen. Here’s why

Keep water purifier in North direction of the kitchen

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about the big appliances in the kitchen. These appliances include fridge, mixer, grinder, toaster microwave, air fryer, kitchen ware, utensils, water purifier etc. In Vastu Shastra, there is a preferred direction for all the above mentioned items.

According to Vastu Shastra, it should be understood that the water purifier, ie RO, is considered better for the house when kept in the north direction. Electric powered appliances are considered auspicious in the south direction of the kitchen. On the other hand, the microwave oven gives the best fruits in the east and the worst in the west direction. A microwave oven placed in the west destroys the happiness element of the house. It burns and there is a lack of mantle element in the lives of the people living in the house. People who eat food made in the microwave oven kept in the north direction are filled with anguish without reason.

Keeping the microwave in the south-west direction makes cooking great fun for a few days, but after a few days its negative results start to appear. For the placement of microwave, the south-east direction is fine and the south direction is also fine.

