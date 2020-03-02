Vastu Tips: Swept away garbage should not be thrown outside the house. Here's why

Vastu Shastra readings are something that almost every one of us consider while making our house, office, shop, hotel, etc. Not just they guide us in the right direction but also help to keep the negative energies away. From the past few days, Acharya Indu Prakash has been throwing light on how brooms and sweeping should be done. Today he will guide us how and why the swept away garbage if collected during or after sunset should never be thrown outside your house.

Acharya says that there might be times when you are coming home after many days in the evening and the house was closed behind you, due to which the whole house is covered with dust or there was some program in your house, due to which you will feel the necessity to sweep the house. If it is necessary to do that, then according to Vastu Shastra, there are things that need to be taken care of.

Whenever you apply a broom after sunset, do not throw the garbage or soil outside the house, keep it somewhere in the dustbin at a place and throw it out in the morning. It is believed that by throwing mud outside the house in the evening, Lakshmi goes out of the house and Alakshmi enters the house

Tomorrow we will talk about the auspicious time to buy a broom.

