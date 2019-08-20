Vastu Tips: Relationship between Vastu Shastra and Numerology, here's how you can calculate your destiny number

Vastu Shastra, Vedic astrology and numerology are three dedicated ancient sciences but have a deep intrinsic relationship with each other. Every direction in vastu is governed by a particular planet which is ruled by its underlying number and color combination. There is no denying the fact that ancient Vedic science of vastu shastra, astrology and numerology has a definite correlation.

Simply using numerology or vastu shastra in isolation can be beneficial but can be even more prudent when applied together. Since vastu shastra places emphasis on direction and numerology gives the underlying ruling number, vastu and numerology can be effectively used together.

How to your destiny number

Also, known as your Destiny Number, your Expression Number shows your inner gifts and weak points you brought with you on earth In simple terms, you need to add all digits in your birth date and come up with a single sum number. This approach is very simple yet specific. For example, your birthday is on 11 March, then 1 plus 1 equals to 2, which means that 2 is your destiny number.