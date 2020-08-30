Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know which type of laughing Buddha should be kept in house or office

In Vastu Shastra Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about Laughing Buddha. Today, we will tell you what kind or what shape of laughing Buddha should be kept in the house or office to fulfill the purpose, for what purpose. There are many types of Laughing Buddha available in different designs and sizes in the market, but which one will be right for you, which Laughing Buddha is suitable for your problems, we tell you this.

If your business is not doing well, your financial situation is damaging, that is, you are constantly incurring losses related to money, then in your shop or office, keep both hands with the statue of Laughing Buddha. This will reduce your business related problems gradually.

