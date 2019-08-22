Vastu Tips: Know in which direction you should put things at home according to your birth date

Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Know in which direction you should put things according to your birth date

Vastu and Numerology are interconnected. Each direction has its own importance and when combined with the ruling number, you can get great results. Our day starts with numbers and it ends with numbers. Every minute of our lives revolve around numbers and they hold the potential to change our lives too. The meaning of numbers is so deeply embedded that a small focus on it has the capability to change our lives for the bette. Today's Vastu tip is all about in which direction you should put things according to your birth date.

In yesterday's Vastu tip, Acharya Indu Prakash talked about numerology 1, 2 and 3.

Continuing the tip, people with 4 numerology should keep a glass item in the south-west direction. People with 5 numerology should keep a sculpture of Goddess Laxmi or God Kuber in the North direction.