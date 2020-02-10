Vastu Tips: Stairs of hotel should be in South direction. Here's why

Vastu Shastra is crucial for the betterment of an individual. There are people who believe in them and on the other hand, there are some who believe it is rubbish. But there's no harm in following a few rules which could turn out to be beneficial for you. Vastu tips are considered during the construction of your home, office, or hotel. In today's section, we will talk about in which direction stairs and elevators should be built in the hotel. Most of the hotels in the city or village are multi-storied which is why it becomes crucial to build stairs and elevators in hotels.

Acharya Indu Prakash opens up on the best-suited direction for building the same. He reveals that according to Vastu Shastra, it is good to choose the south direction, west direction or southwest angle for the stairs in the hotel.

Further, Acharya states that if you are constructing curved stairs, then keep in mind that the direction of the stairs should be in the clockwise direction, i.e. the stairs should be rotated only from east to south, south to west, west to north and north to east direction. Apart from this, south, west or southwest direction should also be selected for lift.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page.