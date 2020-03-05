Vastu Tips: Here's why you should never buy furniture on Tuesdays

Furniture is something that plays a special role in enhancing the beauty of the house and for this, you spend a lot of money. However, your contribution can turn negative as sometimes expensive and designer furniture can also become the cause of Vastu defects in our house if it's not bought on the correct day and without considering Vastu Shastra effect.

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash which day buying furniture will turn out to be auspicious for you or on which day you should buy wood for furniture. Not only this, Acharya will even throw light on the days when it will be inauspicious for you to buy it.

Vastu Shastra states that furniture should not be bought on Tuesday, Saturday, and Amavasya. Except for these, you can buy furniture any day. Apart from this, also keep in mind that the wood of the tree which is used to create furniture also plays a crucial role. According to Vastu Shastra, only the wood of a tree with positive energy should be used. Sheesham, Sandalwood, Neem, Ashok, Teakwan, Sal and Arjuna are all auspicious.

