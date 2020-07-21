Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Heavy household items should be kept in this direction. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about south-west, that is, direction. The south-west direction is considered the most appropriate direction for carrying heavy goods. While building a house, it should be kept in mind that the southwest part of it should be kept high. Also, the walls of this direction should be made thicker than the walls of other directions.

If steps are to be made in your house, then they should also be constructed in the same direction of the house. If you want, you can also make a storeroom in this direction, which should be used to keep heavy goods. There is some scientific fact behind why this direction should be used to keep heavy goods. In short, understand that keeping heavy goods in the southwest direction keeps the balance of energy in the house.

