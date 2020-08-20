Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Always light white candles in the west direction of your house. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash had discussed yesterday about putting green candles in the east direction and today we will discuss about planting candles in the west direction. White color should be chosen for candles in the west direction. Actually, west direction is related to metal and metal is related to white color.

Also, this direction is related to Harsh Tattva and white color is also a symbol of happiness. Therefore, by applying white colored candles in the west direction, there is an increase in the happiness element of the house, so there is happiness in the house itself. Apart from this, the little girl of the house also gets happiness.

Along with this, you get rid of the troubles related to the mouth and there is a different glow on the face. Further in this episode, that is, tomorrow we will discuss about placing candles in the north direction.

