Solar Eclipse of June 21, 2020: Here's where and how you can watch 'ring of fire' safely

On June 21, spectators in India will witness a solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' that will be annular in some parts of the country. Solar eclipse is an event when the sun, moon, and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. On June 21, the observation of the 'ring of fire' will begin at 9:15 am and will end at 3:03 pm according to TimeandDate.com. Everyone is excited to see this beautiful astronomical event. However, seeing this magnificent sight with the naked eye can damage your eyes. However, there are certain ways in which you can enjoy this beautiful view so that it does not have a bad effect on the eyes.

According to PTI, Director of the M P Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari in a statement said, "The ring of fire will be visible for that one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. However, the ring of fire will not be as prominent this time as it was on December 26 last year and will be a little narrower."

Is it safe to watch a solar eclipse?

When there is a situation of a solar eclipse, it is very dangerous to see it with naked eyes and therefore not advisable. Ultraviolet rays of the sun can damage your eyes. Protective eclipse glasses should be used or the image of the eclipsed sun should be projected using a pinhole projector. According to scientists, if people look directly at the sun, then the sharp light of the sun can damage the retina or can even make you blind.

Things to take care of during solar eclipse:

If you are using solar filters or eclipse glasses, read the instructions written on the filter thoroughly and only then use them.

Take special care when showing eclipses to children.

Do not look at the sun directly at the time of eclipse even with a camera, or a telescope.

Check the filter before viewing the eclipse from the solar filter. Do not use it if it is scratched or damaged.

Where to watch solar eclipse 2020 on June 21?

The solar eclipse that will take place on Sunday will be telecasted by Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES). People who are interested to watch this phenomenon can watch it via YouTube, Zoom, and Facebook.

