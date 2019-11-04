November 4, 2019 Horoscope: Astrology predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, & other sun signs

November 4, 2019 Horoscope: Astrology predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, and other sun signs

The future is always exciting. As a part of this human generation, we are naturally drawn towards knowing what lies ahead of us. Horoscope is an astrological prediction that uses the position of the sun, stars and the planets out of many other things to predict the future. Though there are no scientific studies that support the accuracy of a horoscope, many people believe the system and gain benefits from it. If you are one of the believers, check out the following predictions for your zodiac sign for the 4th of November, 2019 according to Acharya Indu Prakash.

ARIES-

You will have a great day ahead. You can expect new business ideas popping up. Family will be blessed with an environment of happiness and you expect happy news from your children. Meeting and talking to people can prove to be beneficial for you. You can also expect to get a solution to your problems. Offering jal to Shivling will bring you great opportunities.

TAURUS-

You will have a favourable day ahead. Your family will load you with affection and support. Nostalgic memories will bring you happiness and you can expect help from friends. You will receive appreciation on the professional front and your work efficiency will increase. You can also expect some sudden monetary gains. Parents will have sound health. Offering flowers to your Ishtadev will gain you better relationship with friends.

GEMINI-

Your wishes can come true today. Foreign travel opportunities relating to business are on cards. You can expect happiness from your kids. You can receive responsibilities on the official front, fulfilling which will bring you gains. Offering bel-patra to Shivling will lead to fulfillment of all your wishes.

CANCER-

You will have a balanced day today. You can expect help from family members for works relating to family. Refrain from sharing your personal problems with friends. Some wrong statements from people can put you in trouble. Cancer women must keep their purse safe while getting out today. Donating 'itra' in a temple will fetch you solutions to your problems.

LEO-

You have a normal day ahead. Leo students can think of making some changes in their curriculum, that can prove beneficial for future. Atmosphere in office will be a little different and can make you feel a little troubled. You need to be careful about your food choices today. Staying away from junk food will be a better idea. Applying kesar tilak on your forehead can make your health better.

VIRGO-

A monetary opportunity in business is waiting your way. You can expect support from your office colleagues, which will lead to early completion of work projects. You might meet a person who will be of help to you in future. You Whatever work you take in your hands professionally, you'll taste success in that. Light a ghee lamp in your pujaghar, it'll help you get support from people around you.

LIBRA-

Today's day might be spent with family members. A day out with friends is a possibility. Refrain from getting into a heated argument with anyone. Some people around you may oppose you and some can get affected by your behaviour. Dinner plans with family are on the cards. Chant the 'Om Namah Shiva' mantra, all your problems will be resolved.

SCORPIO-

You have a good day ahead of you. You can get an offer to deal with a big company. People interested in singing might get an offer to sing in a show. You can expect guests today. Try to strengthen some important relationships with people. Offering jal to Suryadev will make your home environment happy.

SAGITTARIUS-

You will be focussed on spiritual works today. A sudden visit by a friend will create an atmosphere of happiness in your household. A shopping trip with kids will fetch you great discounts. Parents are also expected to help their kids in studies. You will also think of starting something new today. Shivling darshan will help you complete all your tasks.

CAPRICORN-

Expect an average day today. Working harder in office may help you complete stagnated works. Refrain from getting into any kinds of arguments. You can get lost in some kind of thoughts, which can lead to a special opportunity getting out of your hands. Seeking blessings of elders will help you have a better day.

AQUARIUS-

You can get interested in new works that will result in you learning something new. Your financial state will see gains. The atmosphere of family will remain pleasant.

Would go to a park with the kids. You will get great opportunities to gain money. Any special work will be completed by you. Donate something to the universe and you'll keep receiving support of your kids.

PISCES-

You'll have a happy day today. You'll have a strong financial backing. An invitation from a friend is expected and you'll enjoy going there. Appreciation from your boss on work front can be expected. Students belonging to this zodiac will have a great day. You can also expect happy news relating to exams. Touching the feet of a cow today will bring you success.