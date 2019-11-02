November 2 2019 Horoscope: Check astrology predictions of Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Aries & others

November 2 2019 Horoscope: Good news for Geminians; Know what's in store for other zodiac signs

Knowing your horoscope for the day can be exciting. Astrology can surely help in dealing with the upcoming problems moreover it can also make up your mood. There are people who believe in it and some do not but it is a proven fact that it is surely related to the planetary positions which eventually result in events in your life. Like every other day, today also Acharya Indu Prakash has stated how your day is going to go as per your sun sign. Want to know what's in store for you on November 2? Read on to find out more about your astrological predictions.

ARIES

Today will be a good day for you. Your family relationships will be strong. You can start any new work. It is better to take the opinion of parents in some work. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with marketing this amount. Your confidence can increase. Your work will have a positive impact on others. Take the blessings of your Guru, you will get success in all work.

TAURUS

Today will be your favorite day. You will get many golden opportunities for monetary gain. You will move forward by being polite to everyone in the office. You will benefit from working closely with a close friend. Love will grow with your spouse. Your work will be completed on time. Today will be a better day for students of this sign. Wake up in the morning and pay obeisance to your presiding deity.

GEMINI

Today will be a good day for you. The arrival of a guest in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness. You can meet an older person. You can succeed in putting your point in front of others. Can go for a walk with friends. Parental support will be obtained. Offer water to the Sun, relationships with everyone will be better.

CANCER

Today will be your normal day. Today is important for students of this sign. Disputes can occur in the family. You may be a little worried about something. There is a possibility of conflict with a friend. You should avoid making unnecessary arguments. Due to old things, you will not feel like doing some work. Donate clothes to the needy, all your troubles will go away.

LEO

Today will be a good day for you. Your performance in the office will be good. If someone is praising you too much, then you should be a little cautious. There can also be a conspiracy behind this. You may feel a little lethargic. You should avoid relying on what is heard somewhere. Health will fluctuate. Burn oil lamp in front of the peepal tree, your health will be better.

VIRGO

Today will be a great day for you. The more time you spend with children, the stronger the relationship between you will be. New opportunities to earn money will emerge. For some work, you will go to a friend's house. You will get success in a love affair. Harmony will come in your married life. On the strength of hard work, you will adapt everything to yourself. Gift something to the needy, love relationship will be good.

LIBRA

Today will be a good day for you. Taking blessings of elders of the house can prove to be effective for you. There may be some rift in the family. Some new responsibilities in the office may fall on your shoulders. Students of this amount need to work hard in studies. You should avoid expecting more than anyone. Chant the Gayatri Mantra, all your problems will be overcome.

SCORPIO

Today you can get good results of hard work. Today is going to be beneficial for builders of this amount. Today will be a good day for Lovemate too. You will get many opportunities to move in a new direction. You can share your mind with friends. Your relations with the authorities can be improved. Greet the sun, many new paths of progress will open.

SAGITTARIUS

Today will be a great day for you. This amount will benefit the merchant class. There will also be new contacts in the business. You will get many new opportunities to work. You will get office work done on time. Some people will also be affected by you. Any good news will be found in the family. You will have different experiences. Donate perfume in the temple, the money will increase.

CAPRICORN

Today you can plan a trip with a friend. You may get some good news from your spouse. There can be more challenges with work. In some cases of office, your tension may increase. Some things that come to mind may bother you. The mind will be less in everyday work. Spend some time in the temple, will face challenges firmly.

AQUARIUS

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will feel energetic all day. Your stalled work will be completed on time. Today will be favorable for students of this amount. Officers will impress you. Some people can expect more from you. You will live up to their expectations. You can get some good advice in terms of investment. Put water outside the house for birds in an earthen pot, all will be well with you.

PISCES

Today you can try to learn new things. Today will be a great day for lawyers of this zodiac. An urgent case may be in your favor. You can go to any religious place with your spouse. Sweetness will increase in a marriage or relationships. You can also benefit more from less work. Feed the cow bread, you will benefit in all work.