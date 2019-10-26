Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Know what stars have in store for you today

Horoscope Today October 26

Every zodiac sign has a different impact of the positioning of the stars. While for some it may result in good luck, other people of particular zodiac sign may end up facing struggles in their personal or professional life. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today a little hard work will bring huge profits. Today is an auspicious day to buy a vehicle. Today, you will take an active part in the work of the society. Young children can get gifts, so that they will be happy all day. Today you will get positive results of your work. You can order something for yourself from an online website, today you will be thinking about the same thing all day. Today is a great day for Lovemates. Light a lamp in the courtyard of the house this evening, all will be good.

Taurus

Today you will feel yourself full of energy. The work that you will do will be completed. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction today. Today it will be beneficial to take the advice of spouse in any important work. You can get a gift. Light a chaumukhi lamp on this day, worship Hanuman ji.

Gemini

Today will be your normal day. Stalled work is likely to be completed with the help of others. Builders of this amount can suddenly benefit greatly. Today, new sources of wealth benefits will be seen. You may have to go to a religious place with family, which may cause some of your work to be incomplete. Today is a good day for Lovemate. Add a little Ganga water while bathing today, you will get happiness.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day. Some people may have to work hard to impress. There may be a slight delay in shopping for something. You will get family support, which will give you relief. Health will be better today. Light a lamp in the evening, offer black cloth in the Shani temple, blessings of long life will also be received.

Leo

Today will be a day full of happiness. You can go to the temple with married spouse of this zodiac. All your work will be completed, but you need to be patient. Today is going to be beneficial for the businessman. Today children can go shopping together. Light a lamp near Tulsi, feed the cow bread today, your work will be completed well.

Virgo

Today, your attention will be towards spirituality. Businessmen of this zodiac will be happy today. You can go to eat in a hotel with the family. Today is auspicious for setting new goals. Someone can ask you for help to complete the work. Today an old friend can come to your house, which will make you feel good. On this day, go to the temple near the house and light a lamp, you will get peace of mind.

Libra

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may have to spend a little on electronic items at home. Today you can go to your business partner's house to wish the festival. In the evening you may feel physically tired. Keep your attitude positive, all work will be done well. Massage the oil before bath in the morning, health will be good.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there are chances of getting good offers for the employed people. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will get happiness from child side. Today, you can take your spouse with you to a party. This will improve your coordination. In the evening, light a lamp, see Hanuman ji and offer vermilion to him, it will make all your work.

Sagittarius

Luck is with you today. You will spend a good time with the family. People of this amount who are associated with sales and marketing will get many golden opportunities for promotion today. Today will be a good day for students. Celebration can be done with friends. Today, you will feel great relief by helping an elderly person. Take the blessings of your parents on this day, you will get success in all work.

Capricorn

Today we will do everything possible to expand our scope. By balancing a work today, it can be completed ahead of time. You can go somewhere for a rest time. Today, a friend can get financial help to expand the field. Today you can display your ability in a creative way. Burn the chaumukhi lamp, gift the clothes to the children on the day, the economic side will be strong.

Aquarius

Today will be a very favorable day for you. The economic situation will be strong. Business will increase. Wealth is the sum of profit. Some chances of promotion can also be made. Builders are looking to increase their work, so today is auspicious day. The situation will be good for married people also. Today, light a lamp under the basil plant, work will be done easily.

Pisces

Today will be a good day. Help may be available from a colleague in the stopped work. You can tell someone your heart. Today is a good day for students of this sign. You will have a good time spread with teachers. Economic problems that have been going on for many days can end today. Today the enemy side will keep distance from you. Offer Lord Bundi to Lord Hanuman on this day, all your sorrows will be removed.