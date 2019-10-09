Horoscope October 9, 2019: Check astrology predictions for Aries, Scorpio, Cancer and others

Horoscope, Astrology October 9 : Know about your zodiac signs

Believe it or not, astrology does have some or the other effect on our daily life. Any problem or obstacles can be due to hostile planetary positions or unfavourable stars. You must have noticed that there are days when we stress a lot without any reason whereas, on other days, we take things lightly with a smile on the face. Why so? You can call it sheer luck or even mood swings. Both have a lot to do with astrological predictions.

In case you want to know how your day will unfold, scroll down and read about your zodiac sign.

ARIES

You will have a good day. Those related to tourism will get financial benefits. You will spend quality family time. Light ghee diya in temple for cordial relations with your near and dear ones.

TAURUS

You will have a favourable day. Traders will have financial benefits. Offer clothes to needy for better family relations.

GEMINI

People will be impressed by you today and this will leave you delighted all day long. You might meet someone who will be financially beneficial to you. Spend some time in temple for a smooth day.

CANCER

Your colleagues might have misunderstanding about you. Don't rush regarding matters related to money. Don't impose your thoughts on others. Offer rotis to cows to get rid of all your problems.

LEO

You might meet someone special. Also, today is a good day for business. You might also face some big challenge at work. You can feel laziness or tiredness in the evening.

VIRGO

You will have an awesome day. People will be impressed by your creativity. You will begin new work. Also, Wednesday will be a good day for married couples.

LIBRA

There might be some differences with your near and dear ones. Try to understand people. You might attend some party. Don't be too emotional.

SCORPIO

You will easily get through any tough situation. Good day for married couples. You will be happy throughout the day. Feed birds with bits and pieces of rotis.

SAGITTARIUS

A day filled with happiness for you. You might go outside with your family. There are also chances of going to a party with your friends.

CAPRICORN

You will spend money on entertainment. Don't rush regarding office work. Have patience and be calm. Your friends will help you. Donate sweets in temple.

AQUARIUS

Good day for lovemates. Gift chocolates to your partner. Complete your work beforehand. You will have full concentration in your work. Chant Gayatri mantra today.