Horoscope Oct 8: On Day 2 of Navratri financial condition of Aquarius will remain strong, know about others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope

Aries

Today you will feel refreshed for the whole day. People's trust in you will remain. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores. Today you will spend time with friends. You will get back the money which was stuck for many days today. Children will get the support of their family members. Workload will be less in the office today. You will have a good day in terms of health.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. With the help of teachers, the project of the students will be completed today. Luck will give you financial benefits. Today everyone will listen carefully to your words. You will be involved in any religious work with family members, due to which your mind will be towards spirituality. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever business you start, you will be successful. Today you will get the support of a friend in the work. People associated with engineering will soon get new opportunities for advancement. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, you will get a good opinion. Today children's health will be good. Pray to Goddess Brahmacharini, family problems will be resolved.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You should avoid interfering in any disputed matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first definitely consult an experienced person. In the evening, your spouse will make you something good and feed you. Students will make a great plan for their career today. With the grace of Maa Brahmacharini, new happiness will come in your married life. Love mates will appreciate each other today. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be strong.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. Commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing today. The problems going on in office work will end today. People looking for jobs will get excellent opportunities. Today will be a financial day for the lawyers. Offer sweets to Goddess Brahmacharini, health will improve.

Virgo

Today your mind will be full of new hopes. People will try to connect with you. Your words will be given importance in the office today. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend a social event today. You will get new sources of money. Your rapport with your life partner will remain good. Today you will get full support from family members in work. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, family troubles will be removed.

Libra

Today is going to be a normal day. There will be sweetness in married life. Women will learn to make a new dish online today. Today you will get the support of your father. It is a good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated on a big platform. Your list of friends on social media will increase. Offer red chunri to Maa Durga, happiness will come your way.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. There will be some good news from the maternal side, which will create a festive atmosphere in your family. Today your business will spread to other cities as well. People doing online business will get a big order today. Children will help their mother in the household chores, due to which the mother will be happy with them. Your mind will be happy today by getting a favourite gift from Lovemates. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get rid of debt.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will be very practical in matters of work. You will share something going on in your mind for several days with the spouse today. Your sweet language will help you in getting your work done. People doing government jobs will be transferred to their favourite place today. People with small industries will get more profit than expected today. Students' mind will be engaged in studies today.

Capricorn

Today will be a day to bring more profits in business. Today you need to work with inspiration from others. Today you will spend time with mother, mother will be happy with you. Today you need to do the tasks with patience and restraint. The dispute with a relative will end today. Today you need to pay attention to your diet. Lovemates will make a plan to travel somewhere today. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga, health will remain good.

Aquarius

Today your financial position will be strong. Some neighbour will ask you for some kind of help. Today your respect among the people will increase. People associated with politics will get a chance to serve the needy today. There will be a long talk on the phone with a friend or relative. Today, family relationships will get stronger. Married life will be better than before. Take blessings of mother, you will get success in all work.

Pisces

Today your day will be normal. A colleague in the office will oppose your views, but you will be able to make him agree with your points. Take care of the needs of the children today. The day will be good for students, you will be fully alert about your studies. The hard work done today will bring benefits in future. Today is going to be a happy day for Lovemate. Pray to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in the relationship.