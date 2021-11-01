Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope November 1: Know how first day of month will be for Leos, Virgos, Pisces and other zodiac signs

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. You will have to travel today for some office work. Success will be achieved in the work for which you will undertake this journey. Today you will be happy all day. Will have fun with friends. You will make up your mind to buy a traditional Vastu. Children will participate in a drawing competition, in which they will be rewarded. New happiness will come in married life.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day. You will feel very happy by spending time with your family members. Children will get a surprise today. Some people will cooperate with you today to help you in some work. Today your problems regarding money will end. Today you will make an idea to start some work afresh. Take special care of your health today.

Gemini

Today will be a mixed day for you. Your money will be spent in buying something important. The writers of this zodiac, their poetry will be appreciated today. Also, he will be honored in some ceremony. The blessings of parents will help you reach your destination today. Today you will get the cooperation of neighbors in your work. Spouse will be happy with you today.

Cancer

Today your inclination will be towards spirituality. You can plan to organize a religious event. Today you will be able to complete your tasks on time. Students practicing law will get the guidance of an experienced lawyer today. Today you will be successful in finding solutions to family problems. Someone close will give you good news. Today is going to be a good day for Lovemate.

Leo

Today is going to be beneficial for you. You will get the benefit of the investment made earlier today. Today your work will be appreciated. Your respect will remain in the society. People associated with sports will participate in some new activity. Students will take advice from their seniors related to career. Today, there are chances of the arrival of a little guest in the house. Lovemates will share each others feelings.

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day. You will be given some work in the office in which you are also interested. There are chances of increasing income along with promotion in the job. Students will show more interest in some of their subjects. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Today will prove to be a promotion day for the doctors of this zodiac.

Libra

Today will bring new happiness in life. Today, your spouse will give you some good news, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family as well. Today you need to maintain a balance between relationships and work. Today you will be very strong financially. Engineers will have a big advantage. Will go shopping with the kids. People associated with politics will get a chance to join any party today.

Scorpio

Today is a good day for you. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, so that you will complete your work on time. Today your positive thoughts will remove your confusions. Students will make changes in the time-table of their studies today. People doing business of dry fruits are going to get more profit than expected today. Your mind will be happy by getting the help of your spouse in some household work.

Sagittarius

Today will establish a new dimension in life. Deal will be final with a big company in business. You will take a big decision today to improve your career. People doing jobs will suddenly have to move to another city from office work. The EMI of any loan that is already running will end today. Today you will buy items for your household needs.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Whatever work you take in hand, you will complete it on time. Today you will get rid of any health-related problems that you were already facing. Today you will be happy about something in your mind. For people of this zodiac who are unmarried, a good proposal will come for them today. Today some people will take advice from you in terms of work.

Aquarius

You will have a wonderful day today. People will listen carefully to your words. Problems related to money will end today. Today, with the help of luck, your work will be completed on time. Today people will be affected by your behavior. Today you will be successful to a great extent in speaking your mind. Married life will be full of happiness. The long-running rift between lovemates will end today.

Pisces

Today a close friend of yours will come to meet you. You will share any of your personal problems with them. Today you will get the help of a special relative in solving family problems. All the obstacles faced by the students in studies will be removed today. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results. Work done on the advice of elders will give benefits.