Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope for March 2, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): Check astrology prediction for Pisces, Aries and others

The Monday blues are back and, as you get to begin your week, it will be easier for you to know as to what the day holds for you. You can do so by checking the astrology prediction of your zodiac sign. It is always good to stay ahead of others and know how to bring the perfect balance between your personal and professional lives. So, read on and get to know what March 2, 2020, has in store you.

Aries - You will be able to live up to the expectations of the family. You will get success in any important work. The day will be better for the people associated with this amount of media. Boss will praise you for your work in the office. Your relationship with Lovemate will be good, as well as the plan to travel somewhere. Your positive thinking will bring a big change in your life. Offer 11 Belpatras to Lord Shiva, you will get rid of long-standing problems.

Taurus- You will get full support of luck. Also you will gain money in business. There will be a long talk on the phone with the spouse People will be impressed by your creativity. Relatives will cooperate fully in your work. Conditions will be more favorable for married life. There will be an increase in business. Time will be favorable for students. Give your cooperation in cleanliness of Shiva temple, respect will increase.

Gemini - You will share your hand in some social work. You should avoid sharing your personal talk with others. With luck, all the work will be completed in time. You will definitely get success by working in the right direction. Students of this amount will get some good news. Your interest in studies will increase. You should work very cautiously for any decision financially. Salute your Goddess, peace will remain in the family.

Cancer - You have to travel in connection with business. While talking to someone, you should use a polite nature. If you are a builder, then you should invest very thoughtfully. Before working on a project, you should prepare a work plan, this will benefit you in the work. You need to make changes in your lifestyle. Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead, your health will be better.

Leo - You will be full of confidence. By putting a hand in any unfinished work, it will be completed soon. You will get new opportunities for increasing the field. If the students of this zodiac prepare by preparing a plan, then good paths of career advancement will open. Spending some time with family will bring harmony to the relationship. Chances of going abroad are being made. Feed the fish with flour, you will get employment opportunities.

Virgo - Your increased morale will give you success in any important work. Business will increase with the support of parents. Your financial position will be strong. You will get a chance to do some fun. Children will insist on playing a game with you. You will get success in the field of education. People will praise your work. Your mind will be happy to get support from your spouse at work place. Help the needy, the mind will be happy throughout the day.

Libra- A new idea will come in your mind for a particular work. Students studying outside will get success. You will get a good deal for the property. People associated with politics will get a good post. Relationship with spouse will be good. Will go somewhere with family. The day is going to be great for Lovemate. There are chances of getting profit in business. Worship the vine tree, you will get success in the field of work.

Scorpio - There will be some new changes in your life. Start a new business with the help of a friend. With your spouse, you will plan to go somewhere, this will keep your relationship better. Keep your attention towards the goal. You will feel better in terms of health. Children will get happiness. Lovemate talks about his marriage at home, then it will be done. Donate clothes to the needy, get rid of all problems.

Sagittarius - The situation will be better in terms of functioning. You will feel healthy. Today you can go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep the strength of your relationship intact. Your financial position will also be strong. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will continue to receive their support in all tasks. | Your efforts to increase business will be successful. Teachers will stand with you for better results in education. Mix a little milk in water and offer it on Shivling, your hard work will bring colour.

Capricorn - You will get some good opportunities to improve your life. You will take a big decision regarding any household work. You are likely to get good news from the children. There will be peace and happiness in family life. Any complicated matter in the office will be solved today. One has to travel to another city for some office work. You will get a chance to connect with new people related to business. Offer honey to Shivling, success will kiss your footsteps.

Aquarius - All your planned tasks will be completed. You will think about investing in a new business. Today is a good day for married people of this sign. You will get full support from your spouse. If you are preparing for any medical competition, you will soon get the results of your hard work as a success. Your bank balance will be strengthened by getting new sources of income. Offer white flowers on the lingam, the stalled work will be completed.

Pisces - It will be better for you to work wisely in financial matters. The advice of spouse in work will be beneficial. You will benefit from implementing new projects in business. Your parents' health will improve. You should avoid arguing with a colleague in the office. The situation may be adverse to you. A friend will help in your work. You should try to maintain a better relationship with the officials. The prasad of sweet kheer is distributed in the temple, there will be business.