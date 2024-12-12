Uber launches women-only bike service in Bengaluru: Check its objectives and other details

Follow us on Image Source : X/@UBER_INDIA 'Uber Moto Women' launched in Bengaluru.

Ride-hailing giant Uber has introduced a first-of-its-kind service, Uber Moto Women, in Bengaluru. This on-demand two-wheeler service is exclusively for women, connecting female riders with female drivers, the company announced on Thursday. According to Uber, the initiative is aimed at addressing women’s safety and mobility needs while also empowering female drivers with flexible earning opportunities. The service provides a safe and convenient transportation option for women in the city, the company added.

Uber's statement also emphasised its commitment to enhancing mobility for women and promoting gender inclusivity in its services. The initiative is expected to significantly benefit women riders and drivers, offering them greater comfort and security in their daily commute and work environments. Notably, Bengaluru is the first city to witness the launch of this service, with Uber planning to expand the initiative based on its success.

"Developed based on feedback from women riders and drivers, Uber Moto Women offers a safe, affordable, and convenient commute option for women who prefer to ride with female drivers," the company stated.

What did Uber's Head of Regional Business Operations say?

Abhishek Padhye, Head of Regional Business Operations, Uber India and South Asia, highlighted the service's dual focus on safety and empowerment. "With Uber Moto Women, we are not just offering a safer and more convenient ride option for women but also empowering female drivers with the opportunity to earn flexibly in one of India's fastest-growing mobility segments," Padhye said. He added that Bengaluru, known for its openness to innovation, is an ideal city to pioneer this service. "We’re proud to launch this service here to set a new benchmark for inclusive urban mobility," he stated.

Aim of 'Uber Moto Women'

According to the company, 'Uber Moto Women' will be available across all major parts of Bengaluru starting December 11. Riders can share their trip details with up to five trusted contacts for real-time tracking, while phone numbers and drop-off addresses are anonymised to protect user privacy. Uber's proactive safety feature, RideCheck, monitors irregularities such as long stops, mid-way drops, or route deviations, offering support when needed. Women riders and drivers also have access to Uber’s 24x7 Safety Helpline, which provides priority support for women when required. The company added that with female participation in the ride-hailing space in India remaining low, 'Uber Moto Women' could encourage more women to drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

