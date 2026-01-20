Two inter-state drug peddlers held with ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh at Bengaluru railway station The arrested individuals have been identified as Bichitrananda Patta (33), a woodcutter by profession, and Chaitanya Jhankar (25). Both are residents of Kandhamal district in Odisha, police said.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Karnataka Railway Police arrested two inter-state peddlers at Yelahanka railway station in Bengaluru. The police recovered a large quantity of ganja valued at over Rs 13 lakh during the operation. Acting on specific and reliable intelligence, a special police squad conducted a check when Train No. 18463 Prashanti Express arrived at the station on January 17, 2026. During the inspection, officers stopped two passengers who were found carrying suspicious luggage.

Large quantity of ganja recovered

On searching their belongings, the police recovered 26.12 kilograms of ganja along with two mobile phones. Officials said the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 13.36 lakh in the illegal market.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bichitrananda Patta (33), a woodcutter by profession, and Chaitanya Jhankar (25). Both are residents of Kandhamal district in Odisha, police said.

The Bengaluru Rural Railway Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify those meant to receive the consignment in Bengaluru.

Officials said such checks will continue at major railway stations to curb the movement of illegal drugs and prevent their spread in the city.