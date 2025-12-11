Three killed as car collides with KSRTC bus in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur The car was traveling at high speed from Chikkaballapur toward Devanahalli when the driver lost control, hit the divider, and collided head-on with a KSRTC bus.

Bengaluru:

Three people died and many were injured in a tragic road accident that occurred late at night on the highway in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. The collision took place near Lalgondonhalli Gate on the outskirts of Devanahalli. The car, bearing registration number KA 50 MA 0789, was traveling at high speed from Chikkaballapur toward Devanahalli when the driver lost control, hit the divider, and collided head-on with a KSRTC bus. The impact completely destroyed the car, leaving all three passengers dead at the scene.

Bus passengers injured

Several passengers on the KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. The Devanahalli Traffic Police have taken control of the scene. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Past instances of road accident in Karnataka

This comes months after three people lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a vehicle collided with a stationary tractor-trailer on National Highway 48 in Karnataka’s Haveri. The incident took place near Kakola in Ranebennur taluk on Thursday.

According to police, the group was returning home after attending a Dibbana program when the accident occurred. The injured were rushed to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital by ambulance and are currently receiving treatment.

Ranebennur Rural Police visited the accident site and have begun investigations into the incident

Moreover, Lokayukta Inspector from Haveri, identified as Inspector Salimath had also died after an accident near Annigeri in Dharwad district. According to initial information, the Hyundai i20 he was driving is believed to have struck a divider on the national highway. Soon after the collision, the vehicle caught fire.