Teen kills Bengaluru techie for refusing sexual advances; set house on fire to stage accident It was initially suspected that she died due to suffocation from smoke, after a fire broke out at her two-bedroom flat, allegedly due to a short circuit, late on the night of January 3.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Police has arrested an 18-year-old teenager on murder charges in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman software engineer, who was initially suspected to have died in a fire accident, at her apartment in the eastern part of the city.

The investigation revealed that the accused, who entered the woman's house with the intention of sexually assaulting her, strangled her to death and then set her house on fire to destroy evidence and make it appear like a fire accident.

The incident took place on January 3 in an apartment in the Subramanyapura area of ​​Bengaluru East. Police received information around 10:15 pm that a fire had broken out in the flat of 34-year-old software engineer DK Sharmila. The fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control, but Sharmila tragically died from burns.

Initially, the investigating team also thought that the accident was caused by a sudden short circuit in the flat.

Based on a complaint from a close friend of the victim, Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death.

However, when the case was investigated further, a different truth emerged.

Forensic officials found no evidence of an electrical fault, and the post-mortem report revealed that Sharmila died not from burns but from suffocation.

Based on technical evidence, the police traced 18-year-old Karnal Kurai, a PUC student and Sharmila's neighbor. During questioning, he made the sensational confession of murdering Sharmila. Police said that Kurai entered the flat through a sliding window around 9 pm on January 3. He allegedly demanded sexual relations, and when Sharmila resisted, he covered her mouth and nose, suffocating her until she became unconscious.

To conceal the crime, Kurai gathered her clothes and other belongings in the bedroom and set them on fire before fleeing with her mobile phone. Kurrai, a resident of Virajpet, lived in Bengaluru with his single mother.

Police arrested the accused, Karnal Kurrai, on Saturday. He has been charged under sections 103(1), 64(2), 66, and 238 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The accused will remain in police custody for three days while further investigation is conducted.