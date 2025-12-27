Bengaluru woman harassed and followed by three men on scooter, caught on camera; three arrested The incident came to public attention when an eyewitness, Abhinav Vasudevan, shared a video on social media on the night of December 24. The video showed three youths harassing a woman around 10 pm.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru South-East Division Police have arrested three youths, including a minor, in connection with a molestation case involving a woman who was travelling from Jayanagar towards BTM Layout. The arrests were made after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Everything you need to know about the case

The incident came to public attention when an eyewitness, Abhinav Vasudevan, shared a video on social media on the night of December 24. The video showed three youths harassing a woman around 10 pm. He tagged the Bengaluru Police in the post, following which the clip spread quickly online and drew widespread attention.

On December 26, the woman involved in the incident identified herself as actress Pavithra through a social media post. She said the harassment began after she exited Jayanagar Metro Station. According to her account, three youths on a motorcycle followed her through empty lanes and continued to chase her until she reached the main road, causing her severe mental distress.

To handle the situation, Pavithra slowed down her vehicle at the Udupi Garden signal and clicked a photo of the youths following her. Realising they had been captured on camera, the accused tried to flee. She also noted that one of them attempted to hide the motorcycle’s number plate using his leg while escaping.

Based on the video and the victim’s complaint, the police conducted a quick investigation and arrested all three accused. They have been identified as Roshan (19) and Ayaan (19), both working at a chicken shop in Bengaluru, and one minor who works at a local garage. A case has been registered, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.