Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy refuse to take part in Karnataka case survey, cite this reason Sudha Murty and Narayan Murthy said they do not belong to any backward community and see no reason to take part in the survey. Sudha Murty submitted a self-declaration formalising their decision.

Bengaluru:

Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty has refused to participate in the Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the caste survey, being conducted in Karnataka. Infosys founder and her husband, Narayana Murthy, has also declined to take part.

The couple stated that they do not belong to any backward community and hence saw no reason to participate in the survey. Sudha Murty submitted a self-declaration underscoring their decision, noting that the survey would not serve any purpose for the government in their case. She also mentioned “personal reasons” for not providing details in the survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC).

Deputy CM responds

Responding to Sudha Murty’s decision, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that participation in the survey is voluntary. “We cannot force anyone to participate in the survey; it has to be done voluntarily,” he said.

Court directions on Karnataka caste survey

The Karnataka High Court had earlier clarified that the caste survey is optional. On September 25, a few days after the survey began, the court directed the KSCBC to issue a public notice making it clear that no one is compelled to disclose personal information. Enumerators were instructed to inform citizens about the voluntary nature of participation.

The court also emphasised that all data collected must remain confidential. “We, however, state that the data collected shall not be disclosed to anyone. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes shall ensure that the data is fully protected and confidential,” the bench noted.

Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik clarified that the list of castes in the survey handbook is only for internal reference and carries no legal authority. It was designed merely to assist enumerators in locating castes alphabetically during the data collection process.

Survey timeline and scope

The Karnataka caste survey began on September 22, with enumerators visiting homes across the state. The survey, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, contains 60 questions covering various social and educational indicators.

It is scheduled to be completed by October 19, and the commission is expected to submit its final report to the state government by December.

Also read: Karnataka caste survey begins: Why is the state government conducting it again? Explained