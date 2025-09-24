SL Bhyrappa, Padma Bhushan awardee and veteran novelist, dies at 94 Bhyrappa, regarded as one of the greatest Kannada novelists and philosophers, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023. He authored several acclaimed works including Parva, Varanasi and Griha Bhanga.

Bengaluru:

Padma Bhushan awardee and veteran Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa (Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa) passed away on Wednesday, September 24, at a hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru. The 94-year-old novelist had been suffering from age-related ailments and a brain condition. For the past three months, he had been living in Bengaluru after leaving Mysore due to his health.

Bhyrappa, regarded as one of the greatest Kannada novelists and philosophers, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023. He authored several acclaimed works including Parva, Varanasi and Griha Bhanga. Born in Santeshwara village of Hassan district, he also dedicated efforts to rejuvenating lakes in his native place.

Bhyrappa's life and career

Known for his disciplined childhood and commitment to studies, Bhyrappa later settled in Mysore, where he led a peaceful life and expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His readers and admirers had long urged that he be conferred the Jnanpith Award, though he received the prestigious Saraswati Samman, often seen as an alternative to it.

Bhyrappa, was not only a novelist but also a thinker who wrote extensively on aesthetics and philosophy. His body of work includes celebrated novels such as Vamshavruksha, Daatu, Tantu, Angu, Parva, Grihabhanga, Anveshan, Mandra, Sartha, Naineralu, Dharmashri, Doorasaradde and Voting, among many others.

Over the years, Bhyrappa received several prestigious honours, including the Saraswati Samman in 2010, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2015, the Padma Shri in 2016, and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. His novels, which span a wide range of subjects, are known for sparking thought-provoking public debates and discussions.