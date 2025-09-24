Assam government bans North East India Festival organiser amid Zubeen Garg's death controversy Widespread outrage erupted against Syamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager following Zubeen Garg's death, with multiple complaints filed against them. In response, the Assam government directed the police to transfer all related cases to CID for a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

Guwahati:

The Assam government has banned Syamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, from holding any events or functions within the state following the tragic death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Ban on functions and financial support

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that neither Syamkanu Mahanta nor any organisation associated with him will be permitted to organise festivals or events in Assam. The government will also withhold all financial grants, advertisements, and sponsorships from any event linked to Mahanta, directly or indirectly. Additionally, efforts will be made to urge the central government not to provide Mahanta with any financial assistance.

Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg, a beloved icon of Assam, tragically died on September 19 (Friday) while swimming in Singapore during his visit to attend the 4th North East India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his team. The festival was scheduled to be held in Singapore, but was cancelled following the incident.

Public reaction and investigation

Following the death, widespread outrage erupted against Mahanta, with multiple complaints filed against him and the singer’s manager. The Assam government has directed the police to transfer all related cases to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation.

Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati amid a large gathering of fans and admirers. Thousands paid their last respects, mourning the loss of one of Assam’s most cherished cultural figures. This decisive action by the Assam government underscores its commitment to accountability and sensitivity in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Zubeen Garg cremated with state honours

The celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, a serene location on the outskirts of Guwahati. Thousands of fans and admirers gathered to pay their final respects to the beloved artist, known affectionately as 'Goldie' by close friends and family. The last rites were performed by his sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen tearfully bidding farewell. A gun salute accompanied the funeral, emphasising the state's recognition of his legacy. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led floral tributes and expressed his sentiments on social media, highlighting Garg's indelible place in Assam's heart. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also joined the condolence gathering.

A cultural icon with a multifaceted legacy

Zubeen Garg was far more than a singer. With a career spanning over three decades, he was a singer, composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. Garg's melodious voice resonated across thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages. His musical talent extended to his mastery of twelve instruments, including anandalahari, dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla, and various percussion instruments — a testament to his versatile and rich musical heritage.

A lasting impact on music and culture

Zubeen Garg's contribution to the musical and cultural fabric of Assam and India remains unparalleled. Known for his soulful performances and deep connection with the people, his passing marks the end of an era. His music and spirit continue to inspire generations, leaving behind a legacy that transcends language and geography. The state’s mourning and the massive turnout at his funeral stand as a tribute to the profound impact he had both on and off the stage.