Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 4 accused lodged in Bengaluru Central jail, says NIA

The four accused in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case who have been taken on body warrants are being interrogated intensively and have been lodged in Central Jail, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. The four accused - Mohammad Suleman, Syed Sameer, Rehman Hussain and Anas Iqbal Shaikh are being interrogated. In the blast, 10 people were injured.

So far in the investigation, CCTV footage has confirmed that after carrying out the bomb blast, the suspect had reached Ballari by changing several buses from Bengaluru. The accused was seen at Ballari bus stand between 8 pm and 9 pm on March 1. An NIA team was also sent to Ballari for investigation.

The team involved in the investigation suspects that before travelling further from Ballari, the suspect met someone. According to sources, after this he boarded a bus going from Ballari to Gokarna and got down on the way. It is suspected that he had landed at Bhatkal and may have left for Pune from there.

Different teams of NIA are trying to connect all these links.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bengaluru, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, bus stands, railway stations and other areas which witness a higher footfall, following the incident in Brookefield in one of the IT corridors of the city.