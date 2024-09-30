Pakistani national, family arrested for staying illegally in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bengaluru: At least four people, including a Pakistani national and his wife, were arrested for allegedly living illegally with fake identities for the past six years at Jigani in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. According to a preliminary inquiry, his wife is from Bangladesh and they were earlier in Dhaka, where they got married.

The couple reportedly moved to Delhi in 2014 before relocating to Bengaluru in 2018. Two other individuals, who are the man's in-laws, were also arrested. They were taken into custody during a raid conducted in Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Sunday.

They were illegally staying with fraudulent identities

"Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four people of a family were residing illegally with the help of fraudulent documents. Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated. Based on the outcome of the interrogation, we will take further action," a senior police officer said.

The police officer said that the Pakistani national and his family had been residing at a rented house in Jigani for the past six years. They allegedly got identity documents with fake names.

Police investigating to know his network and activities

The police are currently interrogating the man to gather information about his network and activities. "We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage but that needs to be investigated," he said.

When asked about "seizures" from their house, the officer said: "It is part of the investigation."

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that they are being investigated. "How did they come? Why did they all come ? All these will be investigated. If they had been in India for the past 10 years... if this is true why the Intelligence Agencies could not track them? They even went up to the extent of getting a (Indian) passport... in that case (obtaining) Aadhaar is nothing for them. They changed their names and were running a restaurant also," Parameshwara said.

