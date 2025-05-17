No fee increase for medical, dental courses for upcoming academic year: Karnataka Minister According to a statement issued by his office, the Minister made this announcement during a meeting with office-bearers representing private medical and dental college managements.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, on Saturday announced that there will be no increase in the fee structure for medical and dental courses for the upcoming academic year, despite pressure from private medical colleges.

According to a statement issued by his office, the Minister made this announcement during a meeting with office-bearers representing private medical and dental college managements.

Private institutions had appealed for a fee hike ranging from 10 to 15 percent. However, the minister responded by pointing out that the government had already approved a 10 percent fee hike in the previous year and made it clear that no further increase would be allowed this year.

Patil reiterated that last year’s 10 percent increase was adequate and firmly stated that the fee structure will remain unchanged for the new academic session. He also added that an agreement to formalise this decision would be signed soon.

(With PTI inputs)