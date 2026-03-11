No dosa, puri for now: Bengaluru PGs cut gas-heavy dishes amid LPG shortage

New Delhi:

Paying guest (PG) accommodations across Bengaluru are facing difficulties in preparing regular meals due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The situation has forced many PG owners to change their menus and reduce certain food services for residents.

The PG Owners Welfare Association–Bangalore has issued temporary guidelines asking PG operators to use cooking gas carefully so that food services for thousands of residents can continue without major disruptions.

According to the association, many PG kitchens in the city are already struggling to obtain commercial gas cylinders, which are essential for preparing daily meals.

Dosa and puri temporarily stopped

To reduce gas usage, PG owners have been advised to avoid dishes that require longer cooking time or deep frying. This means popular items such as dosa, puri, chapati, idly and bonda may not be served for the time being.

Instead, kitchens are being encouraged to prepare simple rice-based dishes like bisibelebath, chitranna and puliyogare, which require less gas and can be cooked more easily.

PG managers have also started including items like salads, fruit salads and other foods that require little or no cooking.

Meal frequency reduced on weekdays

Another step suggested by the association is to reduce the number of meals served during the week. PGs have been asked to provide two meals a day from Monday to Friday, while residents are encouraged to carry packed lunches.

However, three meals a day may continue on weekends, when residents usually spend more time in their accommodations. The aim of these measures is to ensure that food services do not completely stop even if the gas shortage continues.

Alternative cooking methods being considered

PG owners are also exploring other ways to cook food without depending entirely on LPG. Many have started using induction stoves, electric cookers and rice cookers to prepare meals.

Smaller PG accommodations have been advised to use 20-litre electric rice cookers, which can prepare food for many residents while using less gas.

Another idea being discussed is shared cooking arrangements, where one PG kitchen prepares food for nearby PGs and distributes the meals.