Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty have 'misconceptions' about Karnataka survey, says Siddaramaiah Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the ongoing social and educational survey is not limited to backward classes but covers all citizens of the state. He also addressed the concerns raised by NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty have "some misconceptions" about the ongoing social and educational survey being carried out in the state. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes. It is not a backward classes survey. Let them write whatever they want. People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?" The Chief Minister's remarks came after the Murthys declined to participate in the survey, writing on the form that they do not belong to backward communities. Responding to their stance, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Should Infosys (founder) mean 'Brihaspati' (intelligent)? We have said 20 times it’s not a backward classes survey but a survey for everyone."

'Survey is for everyone, not just for backward classes'

Siddaramaiah explained that the survey is meant to capture socio-economic and educational data for all residents of Karnataka. He said despite several clarifications from ministers, some sections continued to misunderstand the exercise. "Now the Centre is also coming up with a caste census. What answer will they (Murthys) give then? I feel they have the wrong information," he said. Reiterating his stance, Siddaramaiah added, "I am making it very, very clear -- this is not a survey for backward classes but a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of Karnataka."

CM defends welfare schemes and inclusivity

The Chief Minister cited examples of government welfare programmes such as Shakti, which offers free bus rides to women in non-luxury government buses, and Gruha Lakshmi, which provides Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families from economically weaker sections. "Aren't upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren't upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?" Siddaramaiah asked, emphasising that these initiatives benefit all sections of society.

'November Kranti' rumours and RSS ban clarification

On the speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, dubbed 'November Kranti', Siddaramaiah dismissed it outright. "It's not a Kranti. What is Kranti? Kranti is revolution. Change is not revolution," he said, calling such rumours baseless and unnecessary. He also addressed reports suggesting that the government’s recent order banning activities on government land and in educational institutions was targeted at the RSS. "It's not just about the RSS. Any organisation conducting activities without government permission is not allowed. This rule was actually brought in by the BJP under Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar," Siddaramaiah clarified.

Confident of I.N.D.I.A bloc's performance in Bihar

Speaking about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Karnataka Chief Minister expressed optimism about the I.N.D.I.A bloc's chances. "People want change. Rahul Gandhi's march received an overwhelming response. Chances are high for us to win," he said, adding that he would participate in the campaign if invited.

(With inputs from PTI)