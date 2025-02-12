Seven policemen injured after mob attacks police station in Mysore over derogatory social media post

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Udayagiri Police Station in Mysore

In a shocking incident, a mob barged into a police station in Karnataka's Mysore and attacked the officials which caused injuries to seven policemen, the officials said. The raging incident took place over a derogatory social media post by a man, the officials added. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Udayagiri Police Station in Mysore.

Providing information about the attack, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra said that the accused was arrested for the derogatory post. However, some people were "upset that he might be left soon." he added. Subsequently, the crowd turned violent and attempted to storm the station, damaging vehicles and injuring policemen, officials said.

He further said that a team was formed by the local police to arrest the culprits responsible for creating the uproar. "At present, the situation is calm," ADGP Hitendra said.

Meanwhile, Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait said that the commotion erupted following the social media post. He said that the crowd pelted stones and vandalised vehicles in an attack on the station. He added that the police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Sait said, "Commotion erupted after a Facebook post. I passed instructions to lodge a police complaint. Since it was a cybercrime, they wanted to verify the authenticity of the post and later take action. During this period between lodging a complaint and taking action, there was a delay of 5 to 6 hours and a commotion outbursted."

Roads were blocked. The police tried to pacify the situation and...the person who made the post was also identified but the protesters did not calm down. Hence, the police resorted to lathi-charge. There was also stone pelting, the police station was attacked and police and public vehicles were vandalised... police force was deployed. The situation is now normal," he added.

