MUDA scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says will not resign even as Lokayukta begins probe

On the allegations related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that he would not resign, identifying himself as a self-witness in the matter. He also distinguished his situation from that of BS Yeddyurappa, stating that the former Chief Minister's case involved land denotification, while he was not involved in such matters.

Siddaramaiah to address allegations legally

He further expressed his intent to address the situation legally, regardless of investigations by the Enforcement Directorate or other entities.

"BS Yeddyurappa's case and mine are different cases. He did denotification of land and I am not involved in it. I will not give my resignation as a self-witness. Whether ED or anything else, I will fight it out legally," he said.

Siddaramaiah slams ED for filing case against him

Siddaramaiah also questioned the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) slapping a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him, maintaining that the MUDA issue does not attract its provisions.

“I don’t know on what grounds it’s a money laundering case. Probably you too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case?” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The development comes after the ED on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

The ED has invoked relevant sections of the PMLA against the Chief Minister and others in the ECIR.

Siddaramaiah's wife to surrender 14 plots

In the meantime, Siddaramaiah's wife on Monday wrote to MUDA conveying her decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots stating that no site, home, asset and wealth is bigger for her than her husband’s respect, dignity, honour and peace of mind.

On BJP’s contention that the offer to surrender the sites by his wife amounts to accepting the wrongdoing in the case, the Chief Minister said: “How is it a crime or even a confession when someone decides to discard something saying that they don’t want the controversy? The opposition party leaders are ‘Vishwaguru’ in lies."