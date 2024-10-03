MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah says he has faith in judiciary and truth will always triumph amid ED probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing probe into the MUDA 'scam' case, on Thursday said that he has full faith in judiciary and expressed confidence that truth would prevail as he once again rejected opposition calls for his scalp. "Satyameva Jayate," he declared as he spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the ten-day Dasara celebrations on the premises of temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, atop the Chamundi Hills here.

No one can do anything: Siddaramaiah

Amid demands by the BJP and JD(S) for his resignation over the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam', the Chief Minister emphasised that so long as he has the blessings of the people and Chamundeshwari, "no one can do anything."

The Karnataka chief minister received support from unexpected quarters in the MUDA case as senior JD(S) leader and MLA G T Devegowda decried calls for his resignation.

Siddaramaiah says he has done no wrong

Reiterating that he has done no wrong, the Chief Minister said had he done anything wrong, it would not have been possible for him to stay in politics for so long.

"Earlier too I had been the Chief Minister for five years, probably in Karnataka's history after Devaraj Urs, if there is any Chief Minister who has completed five years term, it is only Siddaramaiah," said Siddaramaiah, who had served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Siddaramaiah says he has blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari

Even now despite all obstacles and difficulties, he has the blessings of mother goddess Chamundeshwari, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah noted that he has won from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment five times out of eight elections that he fought from there, and he lost thrice, including once against Devegowda.

"It was a defeat due to my own faults, I don't want to analyse it now. Because of the blessing of the people of Chamundeshwari, I have been Chief Minister twice."

"I have thrice won from Varuna and once from Badami, five times from Chamundeshwari. I have won nine elections. It has been over 40 years since I first became Minister. On August 17, 1984 I first became Minister. Due to the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari, I have done no wrong, had I done anything wrong, it would not have been possible for me to stay in politics for so long," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)