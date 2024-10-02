MUDA scam: ED summons social activist Snehamayi Krishna who filed complaint against CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MUDA scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who complained against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to appear before it on Thursday (October 3) in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

The federal agency, which has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against Siddaramaiah, has asked Krishna to record his statement at the Bengaluru ED office on October 3 at 11 am.

ED files case against Siddaramaiah

On September 30, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others, following a Special Court order.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

What is MUDA case?

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA. The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

